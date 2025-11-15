Punjab Congress: Battling the Election-Time Narrative

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, president of the Punjab Congress, has dismissed long-standing rumors of a rift within the party as little more than an 'election-time narrative.' According to Warring, speculation about internal divisions arises ahead of elections but does not reflect the party's actual unity.

His remarks followed the Congress's poor performance in a recent assembly by-election, where the party's candidate in Tarn Taran lost his security deposit to AAP's Harmeet Singh Sandhu. Despite this setback, Warring highlighted that the election outcome is not indicative of a referendum on the party or the government.

Warring emphasized that the Congress came up against a 'hostile administration' backing the ruling party candidate, yet remained united. He appealed for judgment based on upcoming 2024 general elections and has promised better results in the 2027 assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)