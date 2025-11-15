Left Menu

BJP's Landslide Victory in Bihar: A New Era in Indian Politics

The article discusses the BJP-led NDA's significant victory in the Bihar assembly polls. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attributes this success to the government's corruption-free administration and the hard work of party workers, emphasizing systemic change and development over caste politics.

Lucknow | Updated: 15-11-2025 18:49 IST
BJP's Landslide Victory in Bihar: A New Era in Indian Politics
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated a resounding victory in the Bihar assembly polls, as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared on Saturday that the people have once again entrusted the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with power due to an absence of corruption.

During a visit to his constituency, Singh addressed senior workers, emphasizing that this election marks a significant shift in Indian politics. He stressed that the BJP's commitment to eliminating caste and religious-based politics underpins their governance focused on national security and development.

Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for pioneering systemic changes to curtail corruption, asserting that tangible efforts have ensured funds reach the people directly. Highlighting Operation Sindoor's success, he noted the global demand for India's indigenously made BrahMos missiles.

