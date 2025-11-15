Left Menu

Massive Enumeration Drive: Special Intensive Revision Across Indian States

The Election Commission has distributed over 48.67 crore enumeration forms in a special intensive revision exercise covering nine states and three Union territories. With over 95% enumeration coverage, this exercise aims to update electoral rolls. Key states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal are preparing for 2026 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 19:13 IST
In an extensive drive overseen by the Election Commission, over 95 percent of 5.99 crore electors across nine states and three Union territories have received their enumeration forms. This initiative is part of a special intensive revision (SIR) to update electoral rolls effectively before upcoming elections.

The SIR bulletin highlights that a substantial 48.67 crore enumeration forms have already been distributed across 12 states and Union territories, with Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal gearing up for polls in 2026. Separately, Assam's revision efforts are slated to be announced soon.

Phase two of the exercise commenced on November 4, set to continue till December 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged political parties to engage more actively in the enumeration efforts. He particularly praised the people of Bihar for supporting the initiative and addressing electoral roll discrepancies.

