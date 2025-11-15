US FDA Leadership Shakeup: Trump Administration Backs Makary Amid Concerns

The Trump administration is evaluating the leadership dynamics within the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with particular focus on the role of Commissioner Marty Makary. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. mulled over appointing new leadership to manage the agency's operations amidst reported internal discord.

The administration eventually decided against the immediate implementation of leadership restructuring, allowing Makary time to address and possibly resolve the existing issues within his leadership team, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

The White House, however, is expressing unwavering support for the FDA's current efforts to advance public health policies. Notably, the agency has brought in veteran oncology chief Richard Pazdur to take charge of drug regulation, following the recent resignation of George Tidmarsh.

(With inputs from agencies.)