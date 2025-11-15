Left Menu

US FDA Leadership Shakeup: Trump Administration Backs Makary Amid Concerns

The Trump administration is contemplating changes within the FDA, specifically regarding Commissioner Marty Makary's role. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. considered reshaping leadership due to internal conflicts among deputies but opted to grant Makary time to enhance leadership. The FDA continues to pursue public health initiatives, including appointing Richard Pazdur to oversee drug regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is evaluating the leadership dynamics within the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with particular focus on the role of Commissioner Marty Makary. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. mulled over appointing new leadership to manage the agency's operations amidst reported internal discord.

The administration eventually decided against the immediate implementation of leadership restructuring, allowing Makary time to address and possibly resolve the existing issues within his leadership team, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

The White House, however, is expressing unwavering support for the FDA's current efforts to advance public health policies. Notably, the agency has brought in veteran oncology chief Richard Pazdur to take charge of drug regulation, following the recent resignation of George Tidmarsh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

