Modi Hails NDA's Triumph in Bihar, Criticizes Congress Amidst Election Aftermath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, referring to it as a 'Muslim League-Maoist' combination, while speaking to a gathering of Bihar natives in Gujarat's Surat city. Modi claimed that the people of Bihar have rejected the Opposition's divisive politics and casteism.

He attributed the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) comprehensive victory in the Bihar assembly elections to the support of women and youth voters. The NDA secured over 200 seats, crediting the rejection of caste-based politics for the significant win. Modi suggested that the Congress and its allies are plagued with internal disputes following their defeat.

Highlighting the Congress's electoral struggles over the past decade, Modi condemned the party's focus on making excuses rather than introspection. He criticized Rahul Gandhi for allegations against the Election Commission and Electronic Voting Machines, emphasizing that such claims will not hold support for long.