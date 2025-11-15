Sapta Shakti Command Demonstrates Battlefield Excellence
The Indian Army's Sapta Shakti Command performed a large-scale exercise at Mahajan Field Firing Range to enhance war preparedness and operational capability. Led by Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, the drill tested soldiers' endurance and coordination, showcasing advanced training and adaptability under challenging conditions.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Army's Sapta Shakti Command recently undertook a significant combat exercise at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in the Thar Desert. The intent was to assess the war preparedness and operational capability of its units, army officials reported on Saturday.
Executed by the Ranbankura Division, the exercise sought to hone tactical drills, enhance inter-arms coordination, and test the integration of all units in adverse battlefield scenarios. Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, chief of the Sapta Shakti Command, was present to review the proceedings.
Lieutenant Colonel Nikhil Dhawan noted that this drill evaluated the soldiers' endurance and discipline under realistic combat conditions. The exercise laid particular emphasis on command-control procedures, intelligence collaboration, and the strategic use of drone technology. The troops successfully validated various operational plans, demonstrating a high level of readiness and responsiveness to potential threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Takes Education to New Heights with Overseas Training Initiative
Dust Sensors to Combat Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis
World Aquatics Leads the Charge in Bhubaneswar with Asia's Premier Water Training Course
Railway Ministry's Call to Action: Bridging Training Gaps for Safety
Routine Training Flight Ends in Crash Near Chennai