Sapta Shakti Command Demonstrates Battlefield Excellence

The Indian Army's Sapta Shakti Command performed a large-scale exercise at Mahajan Field Firing Range to enhance war preparedness and operational capability. Led by Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, the drill tested soldiers' endurance and coordination, showcasing advanced training and adaptability under challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-11-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 21:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian Army's Sapta Shakti Command recently undertook a significant combat exercise at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in the Thar Desert. The intent was to assess the war preparedness and operational capability of its units, army officials reported on Saturday.

Executed by the Ranbankura Division, the exercise sought to hone tactical drills, enhance inter-arms coordination, and test the integration of all units in adverse battlefield scenarios. Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, chief of the Sapta Shakti Command, was present to review the proceedings.

Lieutenant Colonel Nikhil Dhawan noted that this drill evaluated the soldiers' endurance and discipline under realistic combat conditions. The exercise laid particular emphasis on command-control procedures, intelligence collaboration, and the strategic use of drone technology. The troops successfully validated various operational plans, demonstrating a high level of readiness and responsiveness to potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

