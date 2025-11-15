Left Menu

NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar: Power Dynamics and Political Maneuvers

The NDA won a decisive victory in the Bihar assembly elections, leading to quick political maneuvers to form a new government. Key players like Nitish Kumar and Chirag Paswan are pivotal in the coalition's stability. Meanwhile, the opposition RJD faces challenges after a poor electoral performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-11-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 21:08 IST
NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar: Power Dynamics and Political Maneuvers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

With a resounding victory in the Bihar assembly elections, the NDA has solidified its position in the state. Leaders of the alliance have swiftly begun discussions on forming a new government, showcasing a united front at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence, despite health concerns about the leader who spearheaded a relentless campaign.

Union minister Chirag Paswan expressed enthusiasm for his party's participation in power-sharing, emphasizing unity within the NDA. Paswan's praise for Kumar indicates a reconciliatory narrative, dismissing opposition claims of discord. The JD(U) rose as the second-largest party, trailing the dominant BJP, yet solidifying Kumar's leadership through strategic alliances.

Meanwhile, the opposition RJD grapples with setbacks, having significantly underperformed, exacerbating doubts about Tejashwi Yadav's leadership. Speculation swirls around political figures like Ram Kripal Yadav amid a shifting power landscape, while the Jan Suraaj Party's claims of voter polarization and election tactics highlight the changing dynamics of Bihar's political scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrills and Cheers as World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 Unfold in India

Thrills and Cheers as World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 Unfold in India

 India
2
Udhayanidhi Stalin Unveils Projects and Initiates Mini-Sports Arena

Udhayanidhi Stalin Unveils Projects and Initiates Mini-Sports Arena

 India
3
Gang Members Nabbed in Poonch with Firearms and Cash

Gang Members Nabbed in Poonch with Firearms and Cash

 India
4
England's Triumph Over New Zealand: Breaking a Decade-Long Streak

England's Triumph Over New Zealand: Breaking a Decade-Long Streak

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen point-of-care tests harness AI to strengthen global health security

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025