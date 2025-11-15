NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar: Power Dynamics and Political Maneuvers

With a resounding victory in the Bihar assembly elections, the NDA has solidified its position in the state. Leaders of the alliance have swiftly begun discussions on forming a new government, showcasing a united front at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence, despite health concerns about the leader who spearheaded a relentless campaign.

Union minister Chirag Paswan expressed enthusiasm for his party's participation in power-sharing, emphasizing unity within the NDA. Paswan's praise for Kumar indicates a reconciliatory narrative, dismissing opposition claims of discord. The JD(U) rose as the second-largest party, trailing the dominant BJP, yet solidifying Kumar's leadership through strategic alliances.

Meanwhile, the opposition RJD grapples with setbacks, having significantly underperformed, exacerbating doubts about Tejashwi Yadav's leadership. Speculation swirls around political figures like Ram Kripal Yadav amid a shifting power landscape, while the Jan Suraaj Party's claims of voter polarization and election tactics highlight the changing dynamics of Bihar's political scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)