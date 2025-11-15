Tragedy Strikes in Nagpur: BJP Worker Stabbed Amid Ongoing Feud

A BJP worker was tragically stabbed to death in Nagpur city on Saturday afternoon, as revealed by police authorities. The victim, identified as Sachin alias Sonu Omprakash Sahu, aged 40, held the position of BJP ward president and resided in Sahu Mohalla, Vrindavan Nagar.

According to initial investigations, Sahu, involved in the scrap selling trade, was on his way home after ordering samosas for his son's birthday when four unidentified men approached him on two motorcycles at Itta Bhatta Chowk, Yashodhara Nagar. Two attackers stabbed him multiple times before fleeing.

Police have detained two suspects. Family sources disclosed a previous dispute during a Ganesh festival with another local family, which escalated into an attack on Sahu's home. Despite the incident, no previous police action was taken against the aggressors.

(With inputs from agencies.)