Vatican Returns Indigenous Artefacts to Canada in Historic Move

The Vatican has returned 62 artefacts to Canada's Indigenous peoples, a gesture symbolizing dialogue and respect. Originally sent to Rome in 1925, these artefacts are set to be reunited with their communities. The move supports truth and reconciliation efforts between the Church and Indigenous leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 21:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Vatican has officially returned 62 artefacts linked to Canada's Indigenous peoples in a gesture aimed at fostering dialogue and respect. The artefacts were handed over to Canadian Catholic bishops to be transferred to the National Indigenous Organizations.

Initially gifted to the Vatican for a 1925 exhibition, these artefacts were part of the Missionary Ethnological Museum and later housed in the Vatican Museums. This repatriation aligns with ongoing efforts by the Catholic Church to address its historical role in Canada's residential schools.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand applauded the move, describing it as a step forward in honoring Indigenous cultural heritage and contributing to truth, justice, and reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

