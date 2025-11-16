Left Menu

Diplomatic Talks: Jaishankar Meets Lavrov Amidst SCO Summit

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov ahead of President Putin’s visit. Jaishankar leads India's delegation at the SCO Prime Ministers' Council. Pakistan is represented by Mohammad Ishaq Dar, but no bilateral meeting with Jaishankar is planned.

Moscow | Updated: 16-11-2025 19:06 IST
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is poised for a crucial meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday, as diplomatic ties between the nations are set for review before President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to New Delhi next month.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, through spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, confirmed Jaishankar's presence as the head of the Indian delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Prime Ministers' Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

While Pakistan, another SCO member, will have its delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, sources indicate that a bilateral meeting with Jaishankar is not on the agenda. The impending SCO meet is hosted by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and will also feature leaders from member countries, including China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and recent members India, Pakistan, Iran, and Belarus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

