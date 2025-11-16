Nepal Gears Up for Crucial Parliamentary Elections in March

The Election Commission of Nepal has officially announced the schedule for the anticipated parliamentary elections set to occur in March. This decision comes amidst significant political changes within the nation.

Candidates aiming for a seat in the House of Representatives have between 10 am and 6 pm on January 20 to submit their nominations. A preliminary list will be available post 5 pm the same day.

The verification process is stringent, with any challenges due by January 21. A final list of contenders will be published by January 23, alongside the allocation of official election symbols. Voting is scheduled for March 5 from 7 am to 5 pm, as per constitutional mandates.

(With inputs from agencies.)