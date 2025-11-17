Jeannette Jara Leads the Chilean Presidential Race

In a significant development in Chile's political landscape, Jeannette Jara, representing the governing leftist coalition and Communist Party, is currently leading the presidential race, according to early results from the electoral service, Servel.

With 1.6% of ballots counted so far, Jara has secured 31.3% of the votes, outpacing her nearest rival, far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast, who has garnered 23.3% in his third quest for the presidency.

The race remains open as neither candidate has achieved more than 50% of the vote, necessitating a potential runoff scheduled for December 14 if this tally holds.

(With inputs from agencies.)