Jeannette Jara Leads the Chilean Presidential Race

Jeannette Jara, the candidate from the governing leftist coalition and Communist Party, is leading Chile's presidential race with 31.3% of the votes. Far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast follows with 23.3% as counted by Servel. A runoff election will occur unless a candidate secures over 50% of votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 17-11-2025 03:40 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 03:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Chile

In a significant development in Chile's political landscape, Jeannette Jara, representing the governing leftist coalition and Communist Party, is currently leading the presidential race, according to early results from the electoral service, Servel.

With 1.6% of ballots counted so far, Jara has secured 31.3% of the votes, outpacing her nearest rival, far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast, who has garnered 23.3% in his third quest for the presidency.

The race remains open as neither candidate has achieved more than 50% of the vote, necessitating a potential runoff scheduled for December 14 if this tally holds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

