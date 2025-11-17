Standoff at COP31: Australia vs Turkey for Climate Summit Hosting
Australia and Turkey are in a standoff over hosting the COP31 climate summit next year. While Turkey suggested co-hosting, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese rejected the idea, citing U.N. rules. The impasse may shift hosting duties to Germany. Australia aims to host with backing from Pacific island nations.
The diplomatic tug-of-war between Australia and Turkey over hosting the COP31 climate summit intensified, with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphatically stating that co-hosting the event is not an option under United Nations rules.
Both nations submitted separate bids in 2022 to host the summit. Diplomatic insiders reveal rising tensions as neither side withdraws their bid. As discussions lag, the possibility of Germany stepping in emerges, although Bonn is reluctant to assume that role.
Amid these negotiations, Albanese has sought support from the Pacific Islands Forum, adding another layer to the geopolitical dynamics of this crucial global event, set to be discussed at COP30 in Brazil.
