Mass Protests in Manila Demand Accountability for Infrastructure Corruption
Thousands of protesters in Manila demand accountability for corruption in flood-mitigation projects, with major implications for investor confidence and economic growth. The demonstration, involving over 600,000 participants, calls for a thorough investigation into alleged irregularities involving public officials and construction firms.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 17-11-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 09:18 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
Thousands gathered again in Manila streets, calling for accountability in flood-mitigation corruption allegedly implicating key officials and contractors.
Accusations of substandard infrastructure projects have shaken investor confidence, with the controversy rippling through the economy, coinciding with slowed public spending causing a four-year economic low.
President Marcos, addressing the transparency crisis, has initiated a commission to pursue those behind the flawed projects, promising justice by Christmas.
