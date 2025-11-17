Left Menu

Mass Protests in Manila Demand Accountability for Infrastructure Corruption

Thousands of protesters in Manila demand accountability for corruption in flood-mitigation projects, with major implications for investor confidence and economic growth. The demonstration, involving over 600,000 participants, calls for a thorough investigation into alleged irregularities involving public officials and construction firms.

  • Philippines

Thousands gathered again in Manila streets, calling for accountability in flood-mitigation corruption allegedly implicating key officials and contractors.

Accusations of substandard infrastructure projects have shaken investor confidence, with the controversy rippling through the economy, coinciding with slowed public spending causing a four-year economic low.

President Marcos, addressing the transparency crisis, has initiated a commission to pursue those behind the flawed projects, promising justice by Christmas.

