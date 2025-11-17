Trump's Economic Warfare: Severe Sanctions Loom for Russian Allies

US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning of severe sanctions for any country engaging in business with Russia, as his administration advances tough legislative measures targeting Moscow. The Republican-backed initiative aims to tighten economic pressure on Russia, with potential inclusion of Iran in the sanction framework.

In remarks to reporters on Sunday, Trump confirmed the move toward legislation aimed at countering President Vladimir Putin, highlighting Republican efforts to impose stringent sanctions. Amidst his comments, Trump mentioned a proposal to add Iran alongside Russia for closer scrutiny and financial penalties.

The legislation features substantial tariffs, including 50 per cent on Indian imports and a proposed 500 per cent tariff on secondary Russian oil transactions. Such measures reflect the bipartisan push, led by Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, to implement the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025, targeting countries financially supporting the Russian-Ukrainian conflict by purchasing discounted Russian energy resources.