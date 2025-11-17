Trump's Economic Warfare: Severe Sanctions Loom for Russian Allies
US President Donald Trump announced severe sanctions against any nation collaborating with Russia, warning of harsh economic penalties. The administration, supported by Republican lawmakers, is pursuing stringent legislation, potentially including Iran, to pressure Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Significant tariffs on Russian energy purchases are among the measures.
In remarks to reporters on Sunday, Trump confirmed the move toward legislation aimed at countering President Vladimir Putin, highlighting Republican efforts to impose stringent sanctions. Amidst his comments, Trump mentioned a proposal to add Iran alongside Russia for closer scrutiny and financial penalties.
In remarks to reporters on Sunday, Trump confirmed the move toward legislation aimed at countering President Vladimir Putin, highlighting Republican efforts to impose stringent sanctions. Amidst his comments, Trump mentioned a proposal to add Iran alongside Russia for closer scrutiny and financial penalties.
The legislation features substantial tariffs, including 50 per cent on Indian imports and a proposed 500 per cent tariff on secondary Russian oil transactions. Such measures reflect the bipartisan push, led by Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, to implement the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025, targeting countries financially supporting the Russian-Ukrainian conflict by purchasing discounted Russian energy resources.
