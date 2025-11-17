Mohammed bin Salman: From Reformist Prince to Global Power Player

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a significant return to the White House on Tuesday, striving to redefine his image on the international stage post-Khashoggi incident, asserting that his leadership is advantageous to both Saudi Arabia and allies like the United States.

MbS's reign has been marked by profound domestic transformation, including unprecedented social reforms while maintaining a firm grip on power. Women now enjoy increased freedoms, and cultural events have reshaped Saudi Arabia's global image. However, this change comes with a strong emphasis on adherence to the crown prince's vision.

On the global front, MbS emerges robust post-Khashoggi, reinforcing the U.S-Saudi relationship through strategic interests, notably in energy, defense, and emerging technologies like AI, while his influence in global sports underscores Saudi Arabia's ambition for further global engagement.