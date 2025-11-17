Left Menu

Rohini Acharya's Bold Exit: A Defection That Highlights Dynastic Disintegration

Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, claims her family has ostracized her, igniting a fresh debate on dynastic politics. Following her resignation from politics, Acharya detailed her ordeal of humiliation and expulsion, attributing it to internal family power struggles and disputes over party failures.

Updated: 17-11-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 10:55 IST
Rohini Acharya's Bold Exit: A Defection That Highlights Dynastic Disintegration
In a startling turn of events, Rohini Acharya, daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, has renounced her family ties and political career. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Boora Narsaiah Goud commented on the incident, suggesting that internal familial conflicts over power and wealth are disintegrating dynastic politics in India.

Amidst emotional social media revelations, Acharya expressed the heavy burden of being ostracized from her family. She painted a vivid picture of her ordeal, stating that she faced insults, physical threats, and expulsion after refusing to compromise her dignity. Her posts stirred public attention, revealing a wrenching departure from her home.

Acharya alleged that prominent family members, including Tejashwi Yadav and party aide Sanjay Yadav, played roles in her abrupt ousting. The fallout follows the RJD's poor performance in the Bihar assembly polls, suggesting internal blame-shifting within the party. Despite the gravity of these claims, the Yadav family and RJD leaders have remained silent.

