China Seeks Stronger EU Ties with German Support
China's Vice Premier He Lifeng urged Germany to leverage its EU influence to enhance EU-China relations. He Lifeng, meeting with Germany's Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, emphasized welcoming German investment in China and resolving trade tensions through dialogue and consultation.
In a significant diplomatic exchange, China's Vice Premier He Lifeng has called on Germany to utilize its influence within the European Union to foster stronger ties with China, currently the world's second-largest economy. The appeal was made during his meeting with German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil.
He Lifeng underscored Beijing's openness to German investments, reiterating the importance of the German-Chinese economic relationship. By inviting German firms to invest in the Chinese market, Beijing aims to cultivate a more cooperative economic atmosphere between the two nations.
The Vice Premier expressed confidence that any existing trade frictions could be amicably resolved through direct dialogue and consultation. This statement reflects a diplomatic push towards enhancing EU-China relations amid a complex global economic landscape.
