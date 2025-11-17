Mass Protest Ripples: Philippines Rallies Against Corruption in Flood-Control Projects
Over 200,000 protesters gathered in the Philippines to demand accountability for corruption in flood-mitigation projects. The rally, organized by Iglesia Ni Cristo, aimed to address slowed economic growth linked to these irregularities. President Marcos promised to jail those responsible by Christmas amid growing public frustration.
In the Philippines, mass protests against corruption in flood-mitigation projects continued into a second day, drawing over 200,000 demonstrators. Organized by the Iglesia Ni Cristo church, the movement seeks to pressure the government for accountability in the wake of scandals that have dented economic growth.
Amidst placards demanding transparency and justice, protesters set up tents, determined to stay until resolutions are promised. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured the public that those implicated would face justice, as investigations continue into flawed infrastructure efforts involving public officials and construction executives.
The scandal, which exposes corruption in crucial flood-control projects, has sparked a broader dialogue on accountability within the Philippine government, highlighting persistent transparency issues. Despite ongoing investigations, public frustration mounts over the perceived inefficacy of current measures and the lack of tangible outcomes.
