Global Shifts at the G20 Summit: South Africa's Diplomatic Balancing Act

The G20 Leaders' Summit scheduled to take place in Johannesburg this weekend will proceed without the United States, President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed. US President Donald Trump announced a boycott citing allegations of white farmer genocide in South Africa, claims that have been firmly rejected by the South African government.

Experts express concern over the implications of the US absence, noting potential economic and diplomatic impacts on South Africa. Dr Nampula Mphahlele, a foreign policy researcher, emphasized the importance of US sponsorship in global initiatives, warning of a shift in multilateral dynamics.

Dr Noluthando Phungula highlighted the symbolic nature of the US boycott, linking it to broader geopolitical shifts and tensions. As South Africa prepares to hand over its G20 Presidency to the US, concerns linger over the absence of a formal handover, raising questions about future cooperation and strategic alliances.

