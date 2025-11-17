Left Menu

Political Shake-up: Mahayuti Alliance Faces Split in Yeola

The Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra has experienced a division ahead of local polls in Yeola, Nashik district, as Shiv Sena led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde partners with NCP (SP) from the Opposition. This new alliance will contest against BJP and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 15:08 IST
Political Shake-up: Mahayuti Alliance Faces Split in Yeola
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political maneuver, the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra has fractured in Yeola, located in the Nashik district. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction of Shiv Sena has chosen to ally with NCP (SP), part of the Opposition, ahead of the municipal council elections.

This unexpected combination positions them against formidable opponents—the Bharatiya Janata Party and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party—as local election dynamics shift.

This political reshuffle has drawn attention to Yeola, the home turf of influential state minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, adding to the election's complexity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zordo MarketPlace: Revolutionizing India's Web Hosting

Zordo MarketPlace: Revolutionizing India's Web Hosting

 United States
2
Morgan Stanley's Optimistic 2026: U.S. Stocks Poised for Growth

Morgan Stanley's Optimistic 2026: U.S. Stocks Poised for Growth

 Global
3
Heroes of Kishtwar: Brave Rescue from Tunnel Inferno

Heroes of Kishtwar: Brave Rescue from Tunnel Inferno

 India
4
Gehlot Challenges Modi: Unity in Congress Amidst Split Remarks

Gehlot Challenges Modi: Unity in Congress Amidst Split Remarks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025