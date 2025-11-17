Political Shake-up: Mahayuti Alliance Faces Split in Yeola
The Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra has experienced a division ahead of local polls in Yeola, Nashik district, as Shiv Sena led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde partners with NCP (SP) from the Opposition. This new alliance will contest against BJP and Ajit Pawar's NCP.
In a significant political maneuver, the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra has fractured in Yeola, located in the Nashik district. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction of Shiv Sena has chosen to ally with NCP (SP), part of the Opposition, ahead of the municipal council elections.
This unexpected combination positions them against formidable opponents—the Bharatiya Janata Party and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party—as local election dynamics shift.
This political reshuffle has drawn attention to Yeola, the home turf of influential state minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, adding to the election's complexity.
