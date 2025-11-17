Tylenol and Autism: Court Battle Reignited
A U.S. appeals court is reviewing lawsuits claiming Tylenol causes autism in children. The Trump administration's promotion of these claims has reignited the legal battle. A lower court previously dismissed the suits, citing flawed expert methods. The decision could impact Kenvue's acquisition by Kimberly-Clark.
A legal battle over the alleged link between Tylenol and autism in children has been reignited in a U.S. appeals court. Families are challenging a previous ruling that dismissed their lawsuits due to the methods used by their experts.
Former President Donald Trump's administration publicly supported these claims, leading to increased attention and urgency from the plaintiffs. They argue that the lower court did not adequately consider the expert opinions presented in their case.
The pharmaceutical company Kenvue, which manufactures Tylenol, maintains that there is no scientific evidence supporting these claims. The outcome of the appeal could influence Kenvue's planned acquisition by Kimberly-Clark, a deal worth over $40 billion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
