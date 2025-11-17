Global Headlines: From Hasina's Sentence to Asbestos in Schools
World news roundup: Bangladesh’s former PM Hasina sentenced to death in absentia for student crackdown. Trump urges release of Epstein files. Ukraine to acquire 100 Rafale jets from France. Ecuador rejects foreign bases. India arrests suspect in Delhi blast. Trump hints US may negotiate with Venezuela. Landslides in Indonesia. Asbestos shuts down schools in Australia and New Zealand. Chile’s presidential race tightens.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:26 IST
In a historic ruling, Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to death in absentia over a student crackdown, stirring strong reactions from courtroom observers and the public.
In the U.S., President Trump reverses his previous stance and encourages Republicans to support the release of Epstein-related justice files, aiming to dispel any rumors of connection to the late sex offender.
Meanwhile, in Ukraine, efforts to strengthen defense capabilities continue with the signing of an agreement to procure 100 French Rafale warplanes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Ukraine and France Join Forces for Strategic Rafale Deal
Ukraine's Strategic Leap: Rafale Jets and Air Defense Reinforcement
France-Ukraine Partnership: Aiming for Reform and Growth
Ukraine signs a letter of intent to buy up to 100 Rafale warplanes from France, officials say, reports AP.
Ukraine Boosts Defense with Historic French Rafale Jet Deal