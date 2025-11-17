Left Menu

Russia Adds Kasyanov and Guriev to 'Extremists' List

Russia's financial watchdog has designated former Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov and economist Sergei Guriev as 'extremists and terrorists.' This move targets critics of the Kremlin amid increasing tension due to the war in Ukraine. Rosfinmonitoring can freeze their accounts, reflecting ongoing political repression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:52 IST
Russia Adds Kasyanov and Guriev to 'Extremists' List

Russia's controversial financial body, Rosfinmonitoring, has added ex-Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov and economist Sergei Guriev to its notorious list of 'extremists and terrorists.' The list now includes over 19,131 individuals and 823 entities, growing rapidly since the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

This move signifies a targeted campaign against prominent Putin critics who have been vocal about their opposition to the Kremlin. Kasyanov, who served as prime minister at the start of Putin's presidency, has faced increasing scrutiny, having been marked as a 'foreign agent' in Russia.

Sergei Guriev, a former economist at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, has consistently criticized Russia's actions in Ukraine, urging Western support for Ukraine. The expanding list reflects Moscow's stringent measures to counter perceived threats as geopolitical tensions rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Students Demand Safer Timing for School Sports Amid Pollution Crisis

Delhi Students Demand Safer Timing for School Sports Amid Pollution Crisis

 India
2
Tragic End Amid Electoral Roll Worries

Tragic End Amid Electoral Roll Worries

 India
3
I want to tell all states that Bihar results tell us what kind of govts people want; all must focus only on development: PM Modi.

I want to tell all states that Bihar results tell us what kind of govts peop...

 India
4
One needs to be always in emotional mode to work for people, not election mode, to win elections: PM Modi.

One needs to be always in emotional mode to work for people, not election mo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025