Russia Adds Kasyanov and Guriev to 'Extremists' List

Russia's controversial financial body, Rosfinmonitoring, has added ex-Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov and economist Sergei Guriev to its notorious list of 'extremists and terrorists.' The list now includes over 19,131 individuals and 823 entities, growing rapidly since the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

This move signifies a targeted campaign against prominent Putin critics who have been vocal about their opposition to the Kremlin. Kasyanov, who served as prime minister at the start of Putin's presidency, has faced increasing scrutiny, having been marked as a 'foreign agent' in Russia.

Sergei Guriev, a former economist at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, has consistently criticized Russia's actions in Ukraine, urging Western support for Ukraine. The expanding list reflects Moscow's stringent measures to counter perceived threats as geopolitical tensions rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)