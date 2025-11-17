NDA Clinches Bihar Elections, Nitish Kumar Set for Another Term

In a significant political development, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has emerged victorious in the Bihar elections, securing 202 out of 243 assembly seats. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is poised to be sworn in for a record tenth term, continuing his leadership of the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a major constituent of the NDA, won 89 seats, thus becoming the largest party. This victory is attributed to the successful implementation of welfare schemes under Kumar, such as the Mahila Rozgar Yojana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed this result as a testimony to governance and development.

On the opposition front, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has been appointed Leader of Opposition after the Mahagathbandhan alliance won only 35 seats. This comes amidst a familial dispute, with Yadav's sister accusing him of mistreatment, adding personal challenges to the political ones he faces.

