Left Menu

NDA Clinches Bihar Elections, Nitish Kumar Set for Another Term

The National Democratic Alliance, led by Nitish Kumar, celebrated a sweeping victory in the Bihar elections, securing 202 of 243 seats. Nitish Kumar is expected to continue as Chief Minister, with BJP emerging as the largest party. Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav faces challenges amidst a family feud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:07 IST
NDA Clinches Bihar Elections, Nitish Kumar Set for Another Term
LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan meets BJP's Bihar election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has emerged victorious in the Bihar elections, securing 202 out of 243 assembly seats. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is poised to be sworn in for a record tenth term, continuing his leadership of the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a major constituent of the NDA, won 89 seats, thus becoming the largest party. This victory is attributed to the successful implementation of welfare schemes under Kumar, such as the Mahila Rozgar Yojana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed this result as a testimony to governance and development.

On the opposition front, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has been appointed Leader of Opposition after the Mahagathbandhan alliance won only 35 seats. This comes amidst a familial dispute, with Yadav's sister accusing him of mistreatment, adding personal challenges to the political ones he faces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Students Demand Safer Timing for School Sports Amid Pollution Crisis

Delhi Students Demand Safer Timing for School Sports Amid Pollution Crisis

 India
2
Tragic End Amid Electoral Roll Worries

Tragic End Amid Electoral Roll Worries

 India
3
I want to tell all states that Bihar results tell us what kind of govts people want; all must focus only on development: PM Modi.

I want to tell all states that Bihar results tell us what kind of govts peop...

 India
4
One needs to be always in emotional mode to work for people, not election mode, to win elections: PM Modi.

One needs to be always in emotional mode to work for people, not election mo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025