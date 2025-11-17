NDA Clinches Bihar Elections, Nitish Kumar Set for Another Term
The National Democratic Alliance, led by Nitish Kumar, celebrated a sweeping victory in the Bihar elections, securing 202 of 243 seats. Nitish Kumar is expected to continue as Chief Minister, with BJP emerging as the largest party. Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav faces challenges amidst a family feud.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has emerged victorious in the Bihar elections, securing 202 out of 243 assembly seats. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is poised to be sworn in for a record tenth term, continuing his leadership of the state.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a major constituent of the NDA, won 89 seats, thus becoming the largest party. This victory is attributed to the successful implementation of welfare schemes under Kumar, such as the Mahila Rozgar Yojana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed this result as a testimony to governance and development.
On the opposition front, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has been appointed Leader of Opposition after the Mahagathbandhan alliance won only 35 seats. This comes amidst a familial dispute, with Yadav's sister accusing him of mistreatment, adding personal challenges to the political ones he faces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
During Bihar poll campaign, false narrative created that there were differences between JD(U), LJP(RV): Chirag Paswan in Patna.
Bihar Elections: BJP and JD(U) Make Gains Despite Fewer Seats
Neck-and-neck fight in Bihar's Raghopur seat, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav now ahead of BJP candidate Satish Kumar by 219 votes: EC.
Triumphant Sweep: Bihar Election Results Favor JD(U) and BJP
INDIA bloc's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav of RJD leads in Raghopur by 893 votes, BJP's Satish Kumar trails: EC.