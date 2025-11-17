Delhi's Political Showdown: MCD Bypolls and the Battle Over Garbage

As Delhi gears up for its Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls on November 30, the political atmosphere heats up between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). With a focus on governance and local issues, both parties put forward their arguments to sway voters.

The BJP is showcasing the accomplishments of the Delhi government, particularly its efforts in addressing pollution and reducing landfill heights. According to a senior BJP functionary, the party has engaged in door-to-door campaigns and organizational meetings to build momentum ahead of the polls.

Conversely, AAP seizes the opportunity to criticize the BJP's governance, highlighting the persisting issues of garbage and cleanliness in the capital. Ankush Narang, Leader of the Opposition in the MCD, has accused the BJP of failing on multiple fronts, including their promises on garbage management. With 12 wards up for grabs, the battle is intense as AAP seeks to gain crucial seats from the BJP's hold.

(With inputs from agencies.)