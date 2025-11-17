Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince: Reformer or Autocrat?

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) is redefining Saudi Arabia's global position following the controversial killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. During his first visit to the White House since the incident, MbS aims to prove to President Donald Trump that his robust leadership is justified, seeking to solidify his influence on the world stage.

Domestically, the prince has dismantled decades-old social codes, granting women new freedoms, hosting international stars, and painting Saudi Arabia as a modern, forward-thinking nation. However, his leadership also quashes dissent, intertwining reform with a tightening grip on power, underscoring loyalty to his rule as a prerequisite for modernization.

Globally, MbS's leadership coincides with pivotal economic transformations; his connections with Western leaders focus heavily on energy and technology sectors. Despite the shadow of the Khashoggi incident, his vision is guiding Saudi Arabia into a new era marked by a strategic alliance with the United States and leadership in the global sports domain.

