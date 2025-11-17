Left Menu

Calls for Truth: Netanyahu's Face-Off with Independent Inquiry

Israel's government announced an investigation into the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, prompting criticism. Prime Minister Netanyahu's oversight raises concerns about the probe's independence. Public demand for an inquiry is high, while previous military failures and governmental decisions are scrutinized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:33 IST
Calls for Truth: Netanyahu's Face-Off with Independent Inquiry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

After significant delays, Israel's government has agreed to examine the failures that led to the deadly October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack, igniting conflict in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces heavy criticism over the investigation's independence, with accusations of avoiding accountability in Israel's worst attack to date.

Despite Netanyahu's promise to address issues post-war, the Cabinet established a 'government committee,' with Netanyahu overseeing the inquiry, a decision met with public opposition and calls for an unbiased investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Students Demand Safer Timing for School Sports Amid Pollution Crisis

Delhi Students Demand Safer Timing for School Sports Amid Pollution Crisis

 India
2
Tragic End Amid Electoral Roll Worries

Tragic End Amid Electoral Roll Worries

 India
3
I want to tell all states that Bihar results tell us what kind of govts people want; all must focus only on development: PM Modi.

I want to tell all states that Bihar results tell us what kind of govts peop...

 India
4
One needs to be always in emotional mode to work for people, not election mode, to win elections: PM Modi.

One needs to be always in emotional mode to work for people, not election mo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025