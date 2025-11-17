Calls for Truth: Netanyahu's Face-Off with Independent Inquiry

After significant delays, Israel's government has agreed to examine the failures that led to the deadly October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack, igniting conflict in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces heavy criticism over the investigation's independence, with accusations of avoiding accountability in Israel's worst attack to date.

Despite Netanyahu's promise to address issues post-war, the Cabinet established a 'government committee,' with Netanyahu overseeing the inquiry, a decision met with public opposition and calls for an unbiased investigation.

