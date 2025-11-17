Left Menu

Political Tempest: BJP Defends RSS Amid Dalwai's Explosive Claims

The BJP launched an offensive against former Congress MP Husain Dalwai for his controversial demand to investigate the RSS concerning a recent explosion in Delhi. Dalwai linked the blast to alleged injustice in Kashmir, provoking sharp rebuttals from BJP leaders who accused him of excusing terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:56 IST
Political Tempest: BJP Defends RSS Amid Dalwai's Explosive Claims
Husain Dalwai
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come down heavily on former Congress Member of Parliament Husain Dalwai, who sparked significant controversy by calling for an investigation into the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) alleged involvement in a recent Delhi bombing.

Leading BJP figures took to various platforms to denounce Dalwai's remarks, which also tied the explosion to purported injustices in Kashmir. Shehzad Poonawala, a prominent BJP spokesperson, castigated Dalwai, accusing him of being a 'spin doctor for terror' and drawing parallels with Mehbooba Mufti and P Chidambaram for allegedly legitimizing terrorism while targeting the RSS.

Dalwai questioned the timing of the blast and suggested frequent incidents during election periods warranted scrutiny. He criticized the government's policies in Kashmir, advocating for a more conciliatory approach, and opposed punitive demolitions of suspects' homes in Uttar Pradesh. Dalwai praised P Chidambaram's perspective on internal terrorism, contrasting it with current government strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Students Demand Safer Timing for School Sports Amid Pollution Crisis

Delhi Students Demand Safer Timing for School Sports Amid Pollution Crisis

 India
2
Tragic End Amid Electoral Roll Worries

Tragic End Amid Electoral Roll Worries

 India
3
I want to tell all states that Bihar results tell us what kind of govts people want; all must focus only on development: PM Modi.

I want to tell all states that Bihar results tell us what kind of govts peop...

 India
4
One needs to be always in emotional mode to work for people, not election mode, to win elections: PM Modi.

One needs to be always in emotional mode to work for people, not election mo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025