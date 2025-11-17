Political Tempest: BJP Defends RSS Amid Dalwai's Explosive Claims

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come down heavily on former Congress Member of Parliament Husain Dalwai, who sparked significant controversy by calling for an investigation into the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) alleged involvement in a recent Delhi bombing.

Leading BJP figures took to various platforms to denounce Dalwai's remarks, which also tied the explosion to purported injustices in Kashmir. Shehzad Poonawala, a prominent BJP spokesperson, castigated Dalwai, accusing him of being a 'spin doctor for terror' and drawing parallels with Mehbooba Mufti and P Chidambaram for allegedly legitimizing terrorism while targeting the RSS.

Dalwai questioned the timing of the blast and suggested frequent incidents during election periods warranted scrutiny. He criticized the government's policies in Kashmir, advocating for a more conciliatory approach, and opposed punitive demolitions of suspects' homes in Uttar Pradesh. Dalwai praised P Chidambaram's perspective on internal terrorism, contrasting it with current government strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)