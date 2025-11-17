A Decade of Defense: Ukraine and France Cement Strategic Military Pact
Ukraine has signed a letter of intent to purchase up to 100 Rafale warplanes and associated military equipment from France over the coming decade. The deal aims to enhance Ukraine's long-term security amidst ongoing tensions with Russia. The agreement marks a significant step in Ukraine-France defense relations.
In a significant move to bolster its defense capabilities, Ukraine has agreed to purchase up to 100 Rafale fighter jets and accompanying equipment from France over the next decade. This strategic pact, inked by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron, underscores a long-term commitment to Ukraine's security amidst ongoing threats.
The Rafale jets, hailed as France's most advanced fighter planes, will come equipped with advanced armament and training systems. This agreement also includes an array of supporting military assets, including drones and air defense systems, with deliveries expected over the next three years.
The new defense deal further strengthens the evolving partnership between France and Ukraine, reflecting a deepening of military cooperation as Ukraine continues to face Russian aggression. Discussions are ongoing regarding the funding of this substantial defense package, with possibilities of using Russia's frozen assets being explored.
