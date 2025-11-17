FEMA Head Resignation Sparks Discussion Amidst Storm Season

David Richardson, the acting head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), resigned on Monday, as reported by the Washington Post. The departure comes amidst the Atlantic hurricane season, a critical period for the agency.

FEMA is an essential federal agency responsible for coordinating responses to major disasters, including hurricanes. Its role has been under scrutiny as President Trump has expressed intentions to downsize FEMA, proposing that state governments could assume many of its functions.

The situation raises important questions about the future of FEMA and its capability to respond to disasters at a federal level. With the hurricane season approaching its end, the implications of these changes remain to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)