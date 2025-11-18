Iraq's Election Results: Navigating Power and Influence

Iraq's political landscape saw a significant shift as Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's bloc won the most seats in the parliamentary election, securing 46 out of 329. However, the formation of a new government remains complicated due to the complex dynamics of coalition-building.

Final figures from the election commission reveal a total voter turnout of 56.11%. The Taqaddum Party bagged 27 seats, while former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki's State of Law group secured 29, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party obtained 26 seats. Sudani's victory, however, does not guarantee a quick formation of a government due to the need for a majority coalition.

One of the key challenges for the upcoming government will be balancing the influences of the United States and Iran. Sudani, who is seeking a second term, must also contend with various armed groups with loyalties that often align more with Iran. This political environment poses a challenge, even as Sudani attempts to present himself as a leader poised to stabilize Iraq's future.