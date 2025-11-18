National Guard's Controversial Withdrawals Amid Court Rulings

The Trump administration is pulling back National Guard troops from Chicago and Portland following court orders and criticism of their role in domestic missions. As legal challenges loom, the move reflects ongoing controversies surrounding the deployment of military forces in American cities.

The National Guard soldiers, initially sent from California and Texas, are being withdrawn or reassigned as part of a broader defense strategy shift. According to US Northern Command, some troops will remain in certain cities for training, ensuring a continuous presence, albeit in a reduced capacity.

Meanwhile, the legal and political tension persists as Democratic leaders contest the appropriateness of these military operations. Accusations of normalizing military forces in civilian life amplify as states argue federal deployments infringe upon their sovereignty and overstep legal boundaries.