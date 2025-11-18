Left Menu

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: The Balance of Power

President Trump is open to signing legislation to sanction Russia if he retains decision-making control. Trump is also considering sanctions against Iran and prefers tariffs over legislation. The White House stresses the importance of Trump's ultimate authority in the sanctions while continuing negotiations with Russia.

President Donald Trump has expressed his willingness to sign legislation that would impose sanctions on Russia. However, he insists on maintaining ultimate decision-making authority over these measures, according to a senior White House official.

Republican lawmakers are pushing forward with a sanctions bill targeting countries that engage with Russia, prompted by Moscow's failure to negotiate peace with Ukraine. Trump has also proposed including Iran in the sanctions package.

The legislation has faced delays in Congress, as Trump has previously preferred imposing tariffs on goods from countries like India, rather than pursuing sanctions. Despite this, the official indicates Trump is now ready to back the sanctions bill, provided it includes specific language granting him control over its enforcement.

