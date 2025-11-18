Controversy Over Investigation of NY Attorney General Letitia James

In a legal filing submitted on Monday, new information from New York Attorney General Letitia James' legal team reveals the absence of clear evidence, according to senior fraud investigators at Fannie Mae, to substantiate claims of mortgage fraud against her.

Allegations against James include bank fraud and false statements to a financial institution, amid a politically charged backdrop involving former President Donald Trump's allies. Questions have been raised about Bill Pulte's involvement, as his actions seemed to influence the investigation process significantly.

James' lawyers seek dismissal of charges, citing Pulte's access to confidential files and deviations from standard procedures in the investigation. Concerns also surround prosecutorial conduct, with actions allegedly breaching ethical guidelines.

