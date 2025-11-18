Controversy Over Investigation of NY Attorney General Letitia James
Senior fraud investigators at Fannie Mae found no clear evidence against New York Attorney General Letitia James for mortgage fraud, as alleged by Trump ally Bill Pulte. A filing requests dismissal of charges against James, highlighting concerns over Pulte's role and prosecutorial conduct in the investigation.
In a legal filing submitted on Monday, new information from New York Attorney General Letitia James' legal team reveals the absence of clear evidence, according to senior fraud investigators at Fannie Mae, to substantiate claims of mortgage fraud against her.
Allegations against James include bank fraud and false statements to a financial institution, amid a politically charged backdrop involving former President Donald Trump's allies. Questions have been raised about Bill Pulte's involvement, as his actions seemed to influence the investigation process significantly.
James' lawyers seek dismissal of charges, citing Pulte's access to confidential files and deviations from standard procedures in the investigation. Concerns also surround prosecutorial conduct, with actions allegedly breaching ethical guidelines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Endorses Trump's Peace Plan for Gaza
UN Endorses Controversial Trump Peace Plan for Gaza
House Republicans Push for Epstein Files Release Amid Trump's Reversal
Misconduct Allegations Cloud Trump-Linked Prosecutor's Case Against Comey
Controversy Deepens: Governor Lisa Cook Fights Trump's Ouster Attempt