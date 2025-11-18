Left Menu

Trump Greenlights Controversial F-35 Jet Sale to Saudi Arabia: Strategic Alliance or Risky Move?

President Trump announced the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, triggering concerns about the potential transfer of U.S. military technology to China. The decision comes amid efforts to normalize Saudi-Israeli relations and strategic maneuvers in the Middle East. This move may face scrutiny from Congress and human rights activists.

President Donald Trump announced on Monday the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, despite internal concerns about potential technology transfer to China.

The announcement precedes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's U.S. visit, aimed at securing military assurances and formalizing ties with Israel.

Critics warn the sale might undermine Israel's military edge and draw scrutiny from Congress and human rights groups; however, Trump frames it as key to Middle East stabilization efforts.

