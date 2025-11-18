Trump Greenlights Controversial F-35 Jet Sale to Saudi Arabia: Strategic Alliance or Risky Move?
President Trump announced the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, triggering concerns about the potential transfer of U.S. military technology to China. The decision comes amid efforts to normalize Saudi-Israeli relations and strategic maneuvers in the Middle East. This move may face scrutiny from Congress and human rights activists.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2025 05:14 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 05:14 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump announced on Monday the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, despite internal concerns about potential technology transfer to China.
The announcement precedes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's U.S. visit, aimed at securing military assurances and formalizing ties with Israel.
Critics warn the sale might undermine Israel's military edge and draw scrutiny from Congress and human rights groups; however, Trump frames it as key to Middle East stabilization efforts.
- READ MORE ON:
- F-35
- jets
- sale
- Trump
- Saudi Arabia
- China
- Israel
- Middle East
- arms deal
- technology transfer
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China and Russia Strengthen Strategic Partnership Amid Global Tensions
China and Russia Strengthen Bonds in Energy and Agriculture
High-Stakes Talks at U.S.-Saudi Arabia Investment Forum
Trump Greenlights F-35 Fighter Jet Sale to Saudi Arabia
Call for Justice: Uncovering the Deaths of Palestinians in Israeli Custody