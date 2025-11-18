Narrow Vote Secures Support for Canadian Budget
The Canadian Parliament narrowly passed Prime Minister Mark Carney's first budget, averting a possible election. The vote was 170-168, allowing further study of the budget, which proposes increased fiscal deficit to address U.S. tariffs. Despite lacking austerity measures, the budget plans to reduce federal employees.
Polling indicates that the Liberals would likely maintain power if elections were held immediately. Meanwhile, the Conservative Party faces internal challenges, with leader Pierre Poilievre up for a performance review in January after the party's loss to the Liberals in the April election.
