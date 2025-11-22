Left Menu

Brazil's Political Turmoil: Bolsonaro's Arrest Shakes Nation

Brazil's federal police arrested former President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of his 27-year prison sentence for a coup attempt. Bolsonaro was apprehended from house arrest in Brasilia. His arrest comes before his sentence begins, stirring political tensions and prompting supporters' rallies, amid claims of political persecution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 22-11-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 17:04 IST
Brazil's Political Turmoil: Bolsonaro's Arrest Shakes Nation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Brazil's federal police arrested former President Jair Bolsonaro preemptively on Saturday, days before the commencement of his 27-year prison sentence. The arrest stems from his involvement in a coup attempt, making waves in Brazil's political landscape.

Bolsonaro was taken from his house arrest in Brasilia's upscale Jardim Botanico neighborhood to the federal police headquarters. The arrest was executed following a request from Brazil's Supreme Court, although the federal police and the court have yet to disclose further details.

The arrest has intensified political tensions, with Bolsonaro's supporters rallying in his defense. Despite his conviction for coup plotting, Bolsonaro maintains his influence in Brazilian politics and remains a polarizing figure in the country's political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reeves Proposes Rail Fare Freeze to Ease Commuter Costs

Reeves Proposes Rail Fare Freeze to Ease Commuter Costs

 United Kingdom
2
G20 Summit Unveils Global Rift Over Climate and Geopolitical Issues

G20 Summit Unveils Global Rift Over Climate and Geopolitical Issues

 Global
3
G20 Summit Tensions: South Africa's Bold Climate Stance Sparks U.S. Clash

G20 Summit Tensions: South Africa's Bold Climate Stance Sparks U.S. Clash

 Global
4
Western Leaders Rally for Ukraine as Deadline Looms for U.S. Peace Plan

Western Leaders Rally for Ukraine as Deadline Looms for U.S. Peace Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025