Brazil's Political Turmoil: Bolsonaro's Arrest Shakes Nation

In a significant development, Brazil's federal police arrested former President Jair Bolsonaro preemptively on Saturday, days before the commencement of his 27-year prison sentence. The arrest stems from his involvement in a coup attempt, making waves in Brazil's political landscape.

Bolsonaro was taken from his house arrest in Brasilia's upscale Jardim Botanico neighborhood to the federal police headquarters. The arrest was executed following a request from Brazil's Supreme Court, although the federal police and the court have yet to disclose further details.

The arrest has intensified political tensions, with Bolsonaro's supporters rallying in his defense. Despite his conviction for coup plotting, Bolsonaro maintains his influence in Brazilian politics and remains a polarizing figure in the country's political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)