Europe Stands Firm: A Diplomatic Showdown Over Ukraine's Future

European leaders gathered in South Africa on Saturday to discuss alternatives to a controversial US proposal that appears to favor Moscow in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The plan suggests Ukraine concede territory to Russia, reduce its military, and halt its NATO quest, causing concern in Kyiv and Europe.

European countries, worried about regional stability, emphasized the necessity of their involvement in peace negotiations. Meeting at the G20 summit in Johannesburg, leaders emphasized support for Ukraine, with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer warning against hasty peace agreements that could disadvantage Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked the Soviet-era famine remembrance on Saturday, reflecting on Ukraine's history of defiance against Russia. In related developments, a Ukrainian drone strike targeted a Russian refinery, disrupting regional operations and highlighting ongoing tensions.

