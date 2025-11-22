Kyrgyzstan Clamps Down Ahead of Snap Elections

Kyrgyz law enforcement authorities conducted sweeping arrests and interrogations of opposition figures and journalists on Saturday. Officials claimed the operations were part of a probe into alleged calls for 'mass unrest' as the nation approaches a snap parliamentary election on November 30.

Critics argue the move aims to tighten control in a race expected to strengthen President Sadyr Japarov's populist and nationalist agenda. Notable arrests include allies of former president Almazbek Atambayev, currently exiled in Spain. Atambayev's family members were summoned for questioning, fueling allegations of political motivations.

Recent actions against the media, including designating major independent outlets as 'extremist organizations,' have raised concerns among rights groups about mounting restrictions on press freedom. Meanwhile, parties favorable to Japarov are projected to perform well in the elections, benefiting from Kyrgyzstan's boosted economic ties with Russia.

