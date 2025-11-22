Left Menu

U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks Aim to End Russia Conflict

Ukraine is set to hold discussions with the U.S. in Switzerland to explore possibilities for ending the ongoing war with Russia. High-ranking officials will attend, amidst worries of losing Washington's support or jeopardizing Ukrainian dignity as they consider a U.S. proposed 28-point peace plan.

Kyiv is preparing for high-stakes consultations with the U.S. in Switzerland aimed at ending the ongoing conflict with Russia, as announced by Ukrainian security official Rustem Umerov.

The discussions emerge in response to a 28-point peace plan put forth by the U.S. this week, with President Donald Trump suggesting a deadline for Kyiv to accept the plan. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy cautioned that Ukraine risks compromising its dignity and security if the plan is perceived unfavorably.

Ukrainian officials, led by Andriy Yermak, are tasked with navigating these delicate talks to ensure the nation's interests and European security foundations are upheld, emphasizing their commitment to peace without undermining national sovereignty.

