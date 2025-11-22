Clash Over Sanskrit: Udhayanidhi Stalin Criticized by BJP

In a fierce political exchange, the BJP has harshly criticized Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for labeling Sanskrit as a 'dead language'.

The confrontation arose after Stalin pointed out the significant financial support Sanskrit receives compared to Tamil, a claim made during a book launch event in Chennai.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Stalin of inciting division, while emphasizing the importance of Sanskrit to India's cultural and religious heritage. The comments have sparked a broader debate about language and cultural politics in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)