Clash Over Sanskrit: Udhayanidhi Stalin Criticized by BJP
The BJP criticized Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for calling Sanskrit a 'dead language', suggesting his remarks foster division. Stalin's comments contrasted the funding for Tamil and Sanskrit languages, drawing sharp reactions from the BJP which defended Sanskrit's cultural significance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 19:07 IST
In a fierce political exchange, the BJP has harshly criticized Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for labeling Sanskrit as a 'dead language'.
The confrontation arose after Stalin pointed out the significant financial support Sanskrit receives compared to Tamil, a claim made during a book launch event in Chennai.
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Stalin of inciting division, while emphasizing the importance of Sanskrit to India's cultural and religious heritage. The comments have sparked a broader debate about language and cultural politics in India.
