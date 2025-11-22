Left Menu

Clash Over Sanskrit: Udhayanidhi Stalin Criticized by BJP

The BJP criticized Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for calling Sanskrit a 'dead language', suggesting his remarks foster division. Stalin's comments contrasted the funding for Tamil and Sanskrit languages, drawing sharp reactions from the BJP which defended Sanskrit's cultural significance.

In a fierce political exchange, the BJP has harshly criticized Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for labeling Sanskrit as a 'dead language'.

The confrontation arose after Stalin pointed out the significant financial support Sanskrit receives compared to Tamil, a claim made during a book launch event in Chennai.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Stalin of inciting division, while emphasizing the importance of Sanskrit to India's cultural and religious heritage. The comments have sparked a broader debate about language and cultural politics in India.

