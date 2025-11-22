Karnataka's Political Whirlpool: Kumaraswamy's Bold Predictions
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has predicted 'imminent and explosive political developments' in Karnataka, amidst a power struggle in the Congress. Criticizing the State's financial mismanagement and corruption, he warns of a political revolution while highlighting Karnataka's escalating debt under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Karnataka is on the brink of significant political upheaval, according to Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who has predicted imminent and explosive developments. Speaking at the JD(S) Silver Jubilee celebrations in Bengaluru, he pointed to a growing power tussle within the ruling Congress, primarily between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.
In a blistering critique, Kumaraswamy accused the Congress government of financial mismanagement and political deceit, suggesting the state is in internal turmoil. He warned that unpredictable political events could ignite a political revolution in Karnataka, urging his party workers to be vigilant and address public grievances effectively.
Highlighting Karnataka's escalating debt, Kumaraswamy claimed that under Siddaramaiah's leadership, the state's debt has surpassed Rs 7.5 lakh crore. He called for accountability and transparency, questioning Siddaramaiah's motives for such financial decisions while also noting his own responsibility in key national projects.
