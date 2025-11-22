Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Israel-Hamas Tensions Resume Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Israel's military launched airstrikes against Hamas militants in Gaza, straining a ceasefire established on October 10. Reports detail multiple casualties, including children, as Israeli forces responded to attacks. The strikes targeted various locations, intensifying the conflict amid humanitarian concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 22-11-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 21:13 IST
Escalation in Gaza: Israel-Hamas Tensions Resume Amid Fragile Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a resumption of hostilities, Israel's military conducted airstrikes against Hamas militants in Gaza, challenging a ceasefire established on October 10.

Health officials reported that the strikes resulted in at least 14 deaths and 45 injuries, many of whom were children. The attacks targeted several key locations in Gaza, including residential areas and suspected militant routes.

Israel's military stated the strikes were a response to armed Palestinians entering Israeli territory and engaging troops. The situation continues to escalate, drawing heightened global concern over the fragile peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

