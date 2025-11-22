Controversial Miami Meeting Ignites Tensions Over Ukraine Peace Plan
U.S. officials are concerned about a Miami meeting where Trump's team met with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev to draft a controversial peace plan for Ukraine. The plan, seen as pro-Russian, has stirred criticism and confusion among U.S. officials and allies, with implications for international diplomacy.
A meeting in Miami among representatives from the Trump administration and Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev has sparked concerns within U.S. circles. The discussion led to a 28-point peace plan aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine, reportedly aligning with Russian interests and causing ripples throughout diplomatic channels.
The October meeting, attended by special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Dmitriev, included discussions about proposed concessions from Ukraine. The plan has angered Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and prompted fears that U.S. diplomatic efforts in the region could backfire.
Criticism continues to mount as the Trump administration's lack of coordination is questioned. Many officials were caught off guard by the negotiations, and there's concern about Dmitriev's influence given his past with the Kremlin and sanctioned status. The emerging peace strategy remains a contentious issue with significant political implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
