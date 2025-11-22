Left Menu

Controversial US-Russia Peace Plan Proposal Stirs Global Discontent

A secretive meeting in Miami involving U.S. officials, Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, and other key figures has raised alarms over a controversial 28-point peace plan aimed to end the Ukraine war. The plan has been criticized for seemingly favoring Russian interests, leading to international unease.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The recent confidential meeting in Miami involving members of the Trump administration and Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev has provoked significant concern among U.S. officials. The meeting, aiming to discuss a plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, included Jared Kushner and resulted in a 28-point proposal seen as pro-Russian.

The backlash from this proposal comes amidst strained U.S.-Russia relations, particularly given the sanctions against Dmitriev and his involvement in crafting the peace plan, which suggests concessions by Ukraine. The plan has taken U.S. officials by surprise, causing unease in relations with Ukraine and within Europe.

Critics, including Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and Senator Roger Wicker, argue the plan undermines Ukraine's sovereignty. Concerns continue over Dmitriev's influence, particularly considering his history of negotiating with the U.S. while under sanctions, raising questions about U.S. foreign policy transparency.

