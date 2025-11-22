G20 Leaders Scramble on Ukraine Peace Proposal

European and other Western leaders expressed cautious optimism on Saturday about a U.S. peace plan to end Russia's conflict in Ukraine. They gathered at the G20 summit to negotiate improvements to the proposal, which faces a Thursday deadline. The leaders view the plan as a starting point but stress it needs modifications to better serve Kyiv's interests.

President Donald Trump suggested that his 28-point peace plan remains open to revision, creating an opportunity for further negotiation. As national security advisers from key nations prepare to meet in Geneva, European countries are united in their desire to ensure a fairer deal for Ukraine.

Despite acknowledgment of Trump's efforts, the proposed restrictions on Ukraine's military are sparking concern among European capitals. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is urging his country to remain unified while seeking essential security guarantees. Sunday's discussions in Geneva will be crucial as European leaders look to propose necessary changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)