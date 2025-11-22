Left Menu

G20 Leaders Scramble on Ukraine Peace Proposal

European and Western leaders are debating a U.S. peace plan for Ukraine, seeking improvements before a looming deadline. While the plan is a potential foundation for peace, it faces criticism for aligning with Russian demands. Leaders are determined to support Ukraine amidst potential risks to European security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 23:52 IST
G20 Leaders Scramble on Ukraine Peace Proposal

European and other Western leaders expressed cautious optimism on Saturday about a U.S. peace plan to end Russia's conflict in Ukraine. They gathered at the G20 summit to negotiate improvements to the proposal, which faces a Thursday deadline. The leaders view the plan as a starting point but stress it needs modifications to better serve Kyiv's interests.

President Donald Trump suggested that his 28-point peace plan remains open to revision, creating an opportunity for further negotiation. As national security advisers from key nations prepare to meet in Geneva, European countries are united in their desire to ensure a fairer deal for Ukraine.

Despite acknowledgment of Trump's efforts, the proposed restrictions on Ukraine's military are sparking concern among European capitals. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is urging his country to remain unified while seeking essential security guarantees. Sunday's discussions in Geneva will be crucial as European leaders look to propose necessary changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035

Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035

 Global
2
Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

 Global
3
Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

 Australia
4
Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025