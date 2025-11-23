Left Menu

Trump Ends Temporary Protection for Somalis in Minnesota, Stirring Controversy

President Donald Trump announced the termination of Temporary Protected Status for Somalis in Minnesota, citing unproven criminal activities. This decision has elicited criticism from Minnesota officials and concerns about its impact on families and U.S. relations with Somalia. Temporary Protected Status was previously extended by President Biden until 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 01:59 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 01:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a contentious move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the immediate termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somalis residing in Minnesota. The controversial announcement was made via Truth Social, where President Trump cited alleged criminal activities as justification, although no supporting evidence was provided.

State officials, including Democratic Governor Tim Walz and Senator Amy Klobuchar, have expressed strong disapproval, accusing Trump of targeting a specific community to divert attention from pressing national issues. Walz dismissed the allegations against Minnesota as politically motivated, while Klobuchar questioned the President's late-night focus on individuals with legal status.

The decision impacts a small portion of the Somali community in the U.S., with only 705 individuals holding TPS. Critics fear it may exacerbate tensions with Somalia, which has been in discussions for strategic economic collaborations with the United States. The administrative change contrasts with former President Joe Biden's extension of TPS, set until March 2026.

