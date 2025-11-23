Senators Slam Trump's Controversial Russia-Ukraine Peace Plan
US Senators express strong criticism of President Donald Trump's 28-point peace plan for resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, arguing it rewards Russian aggression. The plan, developed without Ukraine's input, faces resistance from lawmakers across party lines amid concerns over its ethical implications and the strain in US-Canada relations.
In a heated reaction to President Donald Trump's proposed peace plan for the Russia-Ukraine conflict, US senators vehemently criticized the initiative, describing it as a concession to Russian aggression.
The Trump administration, in tandem with the Kremlin, devised the 28-point plan without consulting Ukraine, leading to widespread disapproval as it demands Ukraine to cede significant territories.
This discord was a focal point at the Halifax International Security Forum, which saw bipartisan opposition amid already fraught US-Canada relations characterized by trade tensions and decreased tourism.
