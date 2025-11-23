Left Menu

Senators Slam Trump's Controversial Russia-Ukraine Peace Plan

US Senators express strong criticism of President Donald Trump's 28-point peace plan for resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, arguing it rewards Russian aggression. The plan, developed without Ukraine's input, faces resistance from lawmakers across party lines amid concerns over its ethical implications and the strain in US-Canada relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Halifax | Updated: 23-11-2025 03:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 03:20 IST
Senators Slam Trump's Controversial Russia-Ukraine Peace Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a heated reaction to President Donald Trump's proposed peace plan for the Russia-Ukraine conflict, US senators vehemently criticized the initiative, describing it as a concession to Russian aggression.

The Trump administration, in tandem with the Kremlin, devised the 28-point plan without consulting Ukraine, leading to widespread disapproval as it demands Ukraine to cede significant territories.

This discord was a focal point at the Halifax International Security Forum, which saw bipartisan opposition amid already fraught US-Canada relations characterized by trade tensions and decreased tourism.

TRENDING

1
Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035

Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035

 Global
2
Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

 Global
3
Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

 Australia
4
Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025