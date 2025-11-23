Senators Slam Trump's Controversial Russia-Ukraine Peace Plan

In a heated reaction to President Donald Trump's proposed peace plan for the Russia-Ukraine conflict, US senators vehemently criticized the initiative, describing it as a concession to Russian aggression.

The Trump administration, in tandem with the Kremlin, devised the 28-point plan without consulting Ukraine, leading to widespread disapproval as it demands Ukraine to cede significant territories.

This discord was a focal point at the Halifax International Security Forum, which saw bipartisan opposition amid already fraught US-Canada relations characterized by trade tensions and decreased tourism.