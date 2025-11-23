Controversial U.S.-Backed Peace Proposal for Ukraine Unveiled
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio claims a 28-point Ukraine peace proposal is authored by Washington, involving Russian and Ukrainian input. Senator Mike Rounds clarifies it's received from another party. The proposal is intended to serve as a framework for future negotiations, though not officially endorsed by the U.S.
In a significant development, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Washington is behind a 28-point proposal crafted to foster peace in Ukraine. Emerging this week, the framework incorporates insights from both Russian and Ukrainian sides, an acknowledgment that underscores its bilateral nature.
However, clarity soon muddled as Senator Mike Rounds, speaking at a Halifax conference, detailed that Rubio communicated this proposal was not an official U.S. plan. Instead, Rounds emphasized, the framework came from elsewhere and was merely transmitted by U.S. hands to Ukraine.
The peace proposal's unveiling stirs both anticipation and skepticism, highlighting the complexities and layered communication inherent in international diplomacy. Observers now watch closely to see how this framework might influence or guide the ongoing negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
