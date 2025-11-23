Left Menu

Controversial U.S.-Backed Peace Proposal for Ukraine Unveiled

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio claims a 28-point Ukraine peace proposal is authored by Washington, involving Russian and Ukrainian input. Senator Mike Rounds clarifies it's received from another party. The proposal is intended to serve as a framework for future negotiations, though not officially endorsed by the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 07:59 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 07:59 IST
Controversial U.S.-Backed Peace Proposal for Ukraine Unveiled
Marco Rubio

In a significant development, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Washington is behind a 28-point proposal crafted to foster peace in Ukraine. Emerging this week, the framework incorporates insights from both Russian and Ukrainian sides, an acknowledgment that underscores its bilateral nature.

However, clarity soon muddled as Senator Mike Rounds, speaking at a Halifax conference, detailed that Rubio communicated this proposal was not an official U.S. plan. Instead, Rounds emphasized, the framework came from elsewhere and was merely transmitted by U.S. hands to Ukraine.

The peace proposal's unveiling stirs both anticipation and skepticism, highlighting the complexities and layered communication inherent in international diplomacy. Observers now watch closely to see how this framework might influence or guide the ongoing negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Israel: Catalyzing Economic Partnerships and Innovation Synergies

India and Israel: Catalyzing Economic Partnerships and Innovation Synergies

 Israel
2
CJI Gavai Defends Judicial Independence Beyond Government Decisions

CJI Gavai Defends Judicial Independence Beyond Government Decisions

 India
3
Europe's Revised Ukraine Peace Plan Challenges US Proposals

Europe's Revised Ukraine Peace Plan Challenges US Proposals

 Belgium
4
Under Siege: Immigration Crackdown Intensifies Tensions in Chicago

Under Siege: Immigration Crackdown Intensifies Tensions in Chicago

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025